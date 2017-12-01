Man sentenced to 64 Years in crash that left 7-year-old girl paralyzed

DENVER — A man was sentenced to 64 years in prison on Friday after stealing a car and getting behind the wheel drunk. He then led a high speed chase, finally crashing into a car and seriously injuring one woman and paralyzing her 7-year-old daughter.

David Jesse James Alva was sentenced to 64 years in prison for vehicular assault DUI and first-degree assault with extreme indifference.

“The actions of Mr. Alva demonstrate the extreme dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in our communities,” said District Attorney Dave Young. “This sentence is a strong message that this will not be tolerated in the justice system.”

Alva reportedly had a history of stealing cars, burglary and vehicular eluding and was on bond in another case when he fled from police in a stolen car driving 80 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone and slammed into 40-year-old Sandra Mendoza’s car on February 6.

Jamile Hernandez, now 8, was hospitalized for three months and left paralyzed. Acuna-Mendoza, 40, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, a fractured spine and lacerated liver and spleen.

Alva was called a “public safety hazard” and “one-man crime spree” during the sentencing hearing.

Alva, 25, had been smoking methamphetamine and marijuana all day February 6 when he sped through a stop sign at 68th Avenue and Pecos Street at 80 miles per hour with his lights off at about 7:30 p.m., plowing into Mendoza’s vehicle.

She was heading home from a funeral with her daughter in the back seat when they were broadsided by Alva’s speeding Nissan Xterra.

Alva fled from police because he knew there was a warrant for his arrest.