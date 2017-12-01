Man sentenced in 1999 cold case sexual assault

DENVER — A man accused of sexually assaulting a pregnant woman in 1999 was sentenced Friday to prison.

Roberto Valenzuela, 62, was charged in September 2016 with kidnapping and sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty in August to second degree assault-serious bodily injury and attempted sexual assault in the first degree.

He was sentenced in Denver District Court Friday afternoon to 16 years in prison, three years mandatory parole for the assault conviction, and three years in prison, two years mandatory parole for the attempted assault conviction.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

In November 1999, Valenzuela offered a ride to the victim. He drove her to a church parking lot and hit her in the face and sexually assaulted her in his car.

He then took her to a second location where he committed a second sexual assault. The victim managed to escape later when Valenzuela stopped at a stop sign.

The victim had been out walking that night after having a fight with her boyfriend. She was five months pregnant at the time of the assault.

Valenzuela was identified as a suspect through the work of Denver’s Cold Case Project, and was arrested in September 2016.