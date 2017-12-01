Give the gift of fitness tracking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year Fitbit comes out with the latest and greatest in fitness tracking. This year it all comes wrapped up in the Fitbit Ionic. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Trainer, Joana Canals tried it out along with the Fitbit Charge 2. Each of the trackers tracks steps, heart rate, offers GPS capabilities, tracks the quality of sleep and measures all kinds of fitness workouts too. The Ionic goes one step further keeping you connected and offering ways to pay at your favorite places with a watch swipe. Go to Fitbit.com to see which one is best for your lifestlyle and check out Doctor Angela Tran MD as she comments on why people can benefit from a fitness tracker.

