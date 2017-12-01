Folks lined up, camping out for a special batch of Stranahan’s Whiskey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Instead of hitting the bars Friday night, a lot of people were waiting in a long line to get whiskey ... but they can't get it until Saturday morning.

People do this every year.

They line up outside Colorado's Stranahan's Distillery in Denver.

The special liquor is called "Snowflake Quandary Peak" whiskey.

Photojournalist George Taylor talked with folks Friday night... some have been in line most of the week ... about why they're willing to wait so long for this one special drink. It's in his video above.