Emergency repairs close one lane on the southbound I-25 ramp to Park Avenue

DENVER — Crews have closed the right lane of the southbound Interstate 25 ramp to Park Avenue Friday afternoon in order to conduct emergency repairs.

The I-70 and I-25 Interchange Bridge Repairs project team worked on the ramp last night and noticed issues with the way the concrete was setting earlier this afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Crews closed one lane to make repairs.

Currently, the expansion joint on the bridge in the right lane is exposed, creating three large bumps in the road.

According to the department, the bridge is in good condition, but the bumps could potentially cause vehicle damage if not taken care of immediately.

It is unknown at this time how long repairs will take, but a spokesperson says there is a potential for it to last into rush hour.

Drivers should plan additional travel time to pass through the construction zone and slow down while passing crews.