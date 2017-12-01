Denver Police giving out warnings to smokers on 16th Street Mall to enforce ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Starting Friday, smokers visiting the 16th Street Mall have to hold off on lighting up. The city's smoking ban is now in effect which bans all cigarettes, marijuana and vaping devices within 50 feet of the mall.

Denver police officers were giving verbal warnings to folks still smoking on Friday afternoon.

Many people claimed they didn't know about the Breathe Easy ordinance, designed to keep the mall clean.

"Officers are working on going around to each business letting them know to tell their employees or guests that they're not allowed to smoke in the mall because the ban starts today," said Officer Rodney Sanchez, Denver Police.

Offenders could face up to a $100 fine, but police want that to be the last resort. They will aim to give warnings first or ask smokers to back up 50 feet.

"As a smoker, I totally understand, it smells and I can understand how it's irritating so I can walk a block off," said Paige Mathis.

Denver police will put up signs warning smokers of the ban on Monday.