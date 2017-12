Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Baking Memories 4 Kids, a nonprofit foundation, utilizes money generated from cookie sales to make memories.

From each container sold and every donation received, the nonprofit is able to provide children with life threatening or terminal illnesses and their families an all-expense paid vacation to all the theme parks in Orlando, Florida.

FOX31's Drew Engelbart visits with one family and very special recipient of a trip to hang out with Mickey.