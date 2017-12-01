Cold and snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We welcome the month of December on a warm note. Temperatures for the weekend in Denver will remain above normal with readings each day in the low to mid 60s. We should be closer to our seasonal average of 45 degrees. It will be mostly sunny each day as we remain dry. So, a reminder, doing a little hand watering with a hose for your trees & shrubs is not a bad idea this weekend.

Snow will return to the Colorado mountains starting Sunday morning. The best snow will arrive in the high country Sunday night into Monday. Accumulations over the higher terrain looks to be beneficial with totals from 3-8" possible. A cold front arrives in Denver early on Monday sweeping out the warm temperatures and replacing them with colder readings in the 30s. We are looking for snow to develop early on Monday in the city and the best chance for snow to arrive in the afternoon. Most of the snow will end during the overnight hours. Light accumulation of an inch or a little more across the metro is also possible.

