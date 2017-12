Please enable Javascript to watch this video

- The Chocolate Popcorn Gnocchi is a dish you'll only find at The Chocolate Lab in Denver.. Gnocchi is normally consists of a potato base, but instead, we make our Gnocchi with Popcorn! We also incorporate chocolate in the dish by rolling gnocchi in cocoa nibs. Gnocchi is sautéed, then placed over house-made marinara sauce.

Chocolate Popcorn Gnocchi ingredients consist of:

Organic Popcorn

Chandoka Cheese (cow and goat blend from Wisconsin)

House Seasoning

Egg

Cocoa Nibs