5 Arapahoe County businesses hit in smash-and-grab burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Five businesses were hit in smash-and-grab burglaries early Friday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

The businesses are near the intersection of South Parker Road and East Arapahoe Road.

Three businesses -- a Rockies Dugout store, a dry cleaners and a nail salon -- in a shopping center east of the intersection were burglarized about 4:30 a.m.

Two businesses -- a Firehouse Subs restaurant and a nail salon -- west of the intersection were also burglarized, the Aurora Police Department said.

The glass doors and windows of the Firehouse Subs were shattered, with broken glass littering the front of the restaurant.

It's not known what, if anything, was taken from the businesses. The sheriff's office and police did not have any suspect information.