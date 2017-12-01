13-year-old accused in Manual High School shooting charged with attempted murder

DENVER — The 13-year-old boy arrested for the Thanksgiving shooting outside Manual High School that injured three people has been charged, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The boy has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

The charges were filed in juvenile court. The boy is not being identified because he has not been charged as an adult. It’s not known if prosecutors will move to have the boy tried as an adult.

All three victims are expected to survive, including the male who was shot multiple times. Another male was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg.

The male who was shot multiple times remains in the hospital.

The Denver Police Department still has no motive and it’s on the hunt for more suspects.

A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 22.