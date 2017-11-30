‘You made my day’: Florida police department hand out gift cards instead of tickets

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida police department decided to spread some love by pulling random people over – but instead of giving them a ticket, officers gave them a gift card.

The gesture by the Coral Springs Police Department shocked the drivers they pulled over. And lucky for us, the department recorded it all and posted it to Facebook this week.

“Nobody ever wants to see a police car pulling them over, right? That is not the case this time,” the department wrote on Facebook.

“We’re hoping to make this holiday a lot brighter for our residents, bring a little cheer,” said officer Natalie Cohen. “We’re going to be handing out gift cards, some toys, some food bags. We’re just looking to lift their spirits.”

The residents were shocked.

One driver Cohen pulled over thought he was going to get cited for damage on his vehicle – but responded in surprise saying “Really? Stop lying!” when the officer handed him the gift card.

Another driver said it “made her day” while another revealed that she doesn’t have a job currently and that the gift card will help make the holidays a little brighter.

Since being posted on Monday, the video has over 137,000 views with more than 2,500 likes.