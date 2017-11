× Wheat Ridge Holiday Celebration

A collaboration with the city of Wheat Ridge for the official tree lighting. Featuring Santa, crafts for the kids, free hot cocoa and cookies, free horse drawn carriage rides, live reindeer, food vendors, artisans, live holiday performances, carolers and more.

What: Wheat Ridge Holiday Celebration on Ridge at 38

When (day and time): Sat. Dec. 2, 2017, from 3-7 p.m.

Where: W. 38th Ave between Upham and Pierce

Cost: Free