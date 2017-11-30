Volunteers in Denver wrap gifts for children and adults with developmental disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Some local volunteers are spreading holiday cheer one present at a time.

On Wednesday, volunteers got together to wrap presents for Laradon's Adopt A Family program.

"Many individuals that we serve here at Laradon, and some of our front line staff, have families that are in great need. In order to fully enjoy the holidays, they need some extra support," the non-profit said in a post online.

Laradon provides education, training, employment opportunities and support for people with development disabilities.

The Colorado Elks Association has worked with Laradon for many years.

"There are 55 lodges in the state and they have all helped with Adopt A Family in some way or another," Alice Hilzer with the Colorado Elks Association said.

This year Laradon is working to support 65 families through the holiday program.

"We get the clients name, then we get a wish list of what they like. Like their favorite color is purple and they want a purple sweater. Well, people go out to try and find that purple sweater or a certain toy or a certain iPhone. There's a scooter back there, somebody wanted a scooter and that was provided. It's really nice to give what they really like. We're really like the second Santa," Hilzer said.

