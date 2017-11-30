× Tranquil until Sunday-Monday storm system

DENVER – Dry and tranquil until Sunday-Monday when a storm system arrives in Colorado. Today, expect sunshine and highs around 54. The Normal high is 46.

The Mountains can expect sunshine and highs in the 30s and 40s. No new snow until Sunday-Monday.

Saturday looks sunny and warmer in the low 60s. Sunday, increasing cloudiness with highs in the low 60s.

Snow returns to Colorado’s mountains on Sunday and continues into Monday. Right now accumulations look moderate. Light snow moves into Denver on Monday. High temps turn colder.

