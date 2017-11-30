Tea and Honey with Wystone’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the best way to beat the chill in the air is with a hot cup of tea. Wystone's world teas is the perfect spot to grab a mug. Wy Livingston along with some special guests joined us to show us how to make the perfect cup of tea with flavor infused honey from Indulge. Learn how to pair your favorite tea with flavored honey!

If you have family coming in town for the holidays, book a High Tea at Wystone's Tea Cafe in the heart of Belmar at 7150 West Alaska Drive. Or book your holiday party at Wystone's Northfield located at 4880 Havana Street. Wystones.com