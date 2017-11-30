Manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect in northeast Denver after shots fired at officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A manhunt was underway early Thursday morning after a stolen vehicle suspect fired at officers, crashed, then fled, the Thornton Police Department said.

Just before 3 a.m., officers attempted to stop a reported stolen pickup truck out of unincorporated Adams County at West 88th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive.

The driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued, during which shots were fired, striking the windshield of the patrol vehicle, police said. No officers were hit.

The vehicle crashed at East 56th Avenue and Worchester Street on the south end of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge between Peoria Street and Chambers Road in northeast Denver.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot south of the crash area. He's described as a tall Hispanic male who was wearing a heavy coat. He's considered armed and dangerous.

A passenger pinned inside the truck was removed and taken into custody. It's not known if the passenger was injured.

Officers from the Thornton, Denver, Aurora and Commerce City police departments, and Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies swarmed the area searching for the suspect.

Reverse emergency notification calls were made to residents in the area to alert them to the search.