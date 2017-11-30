Minor earthquake hits near Salida

SALIDA, Colo. — An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 3.6 hit the region around Salida, Colorado Thursday afternoon.

The National Earthquake Information Center in Golden said the quake happened at 3:17 p.m. MT about 15 miles east-southeast of Salida at a depth of about 3 miles.

Did you feel it? If so, the scientists at the NEIC would like to hear from you.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

30 minutes earlier, a slightly stronger earthquake hit the east coast. The two were not related.