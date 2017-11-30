Mild start to December but snow is coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The warm and dry conditions of November look to spill into the first few days of December. So, in Denver expect mainly sunny skies for your Friday, Saturday & Sunday along with highs in the low to mid 60s. Given all the dry weather of late it would be a good idea to do some hand watering of trees & shrubs this weekend.

Snow will return the Colorado mountains on Sunday as our next storm system approaches the state. As much as 4-8" of accumulation is possible across most mountains areas. This is good news for ski resorts that could use snow fresh snow.

A cold front will slide south across the eastern plains on Monday dropping temperatures in the 40s and bringing some snow with it. Light accumulation is possible along the Front Range and in Denver. We should know more details on how much in the coming days. It will turn even colder on Tuesday with highs only in the 30s. And, the overall temperature trend for next week will be to stay in the chilly 30s & 40s.

