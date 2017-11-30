In-N-Out has simple offerings — and a secret menu

DENVER — The announcement that In-N-Out Burger is finally coming to Colorado was met with great fanfare in the Centennial State on Thursday.

The wildly popular and cult favorite California fast-food chain will open its first restaurant as part of the Victory Ridge mixed-use development in north Colorado Springs.

There is no timeline for the opening.

In-N-Out will also build and open a distribution center, meaning more restaurants are expected to open along the Interstate 25 corridor in the coming years.

The chain known for its fresh food and simple offerings has had a huge following dating to its opening roots in Southern California in 1948.

In-N-Out has simple offerings on its menu: Hamburger, cheeseburger Double-Double (two patties with two slices of cheese), french fries, drinks, shakes, milk and coffee.

But for many years, there was a secret menu among its legion of followers. In-N-Out later put part of it on its website, dubbing it the not-so-secret menu.

Animal style : Mustard-grilled patty with lettuce, pickles, extra spread and grilled onions smothered in cheese. Fries can also come animal style, with them covered in sauce and cheese.

: Mustard-grilled patty with lettuce, pickles, extra spread and grilled onions smothered in cheese. Fries can also come animal style, with them covered in sauce and cheese. Protein style : Hamburger, cheeseburger or Double-Double wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun.

: Hamburger, cheeseburger or Double-Double wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun. Flying Dutchman : Two slices of cheese between two patties and no bun.

: Two slices of cheese between two patties and no bun. Double meat : Two patties, lettuce, tomato, spread with or without onion stacked on a bun.

: Two patties, lettuce, tomato, spread with or without onion stacked on a bun. 3×3 or Triple Triple : Three patties, lettuce, tomato, spread, three slices of cheese with or without onions stacked on a bun.

: Three patties, lettuce, tomato, spread, three slices of cheese with or without onions stacked on a bun. 4×4 or Quad or Quad : Four patties, lettuce, tomato, spread, four slices of cheese with or without onions stacked on a bun.

: Four patties, lettuce, tomato, spread, four slices of cheese with or without onions stacked on a bun. Grilled cheese: Two slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato, spread with or without onions on a bun.

Still want to go off the menu? Try the 100×100. Yes, it’s what you think it is and yes, it’s been done. But In-N-Out has discouraged its workers from making it over the past few years.

Other secret items include the Neapolitan shake (vanilla, chocolate and strawberry shake); roadkill fries (Flying Dutchman on top of animal style fries); root beer float; fries well done; cheese fries; and a whole grilled onion on the burger.