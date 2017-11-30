In-N-Out has simple offerings — and a secret menu

DENVER — The announcement that In-N-Out Burger is finally coming to Colorado was met with great fanfare in the Centennial State on Thursday.
The wildly popular and cult favorite California fast-food chain will open its first restaurant as part of the Victory Ridge mixed-use development in north Colorado Springs.
There is no timeline for the opening.
In-N-Out will also build and open a distribution center, meaning more restaurants are expected to open along the Interstate 25 corridor in the coming years.
The chain known for its fresh food and simple offerings has had a huge following dating to its opening roots in Southern California in 1948.
In-N-Out has simple offerings on its menu: Hamburger, cheeseburger Double-Double (two patties with two slices of cheese), french fries, drinks, shakes, milk and coffee.
But for many years, there was a secret menu among its legion of followers. In-N-Out later put part of it on its website, dubbing it the not-so-secret menu.
- Animal style: Mustard-grilled patty with lettuce, pickles, extra spread and grilled onions smothered in cheese. Fries can also come animal style, with them covered in sauce and cheese.
- Protein style: Hamburger, cheeseburger or Double-Double wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun.
- Flying Dutchman: Two slices of cheese between two patties and no bun.
- Double meat: Two patties, lettuce, tomato, spread with or without onion stacked on a bun.
- 3×3 or Triple Triple: Three patties, lettuce, tomato, spread, three slices of cheese with or without onions stacked on a bun.
- 4×4 or Quad or Quad: Four patties, lettuce, tomato, spread, four slices of cheese with or without onions stacked on a bun.
- Grilled cheese: Two slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato, spread with or without onions on a bun.
Still want to go off the menu? Try the 100×100. Yes, it’s what you think it is and yes, it’s been done. But In-N-Out has discouraged its workers from making it over the past few years.
Other secret items include the Neapolitan shake (vanilla, chocolate and strawberry shake); roadkill fries (Flying Dutchman on top of animal style fries); root beer float; fries well done; cheese fries; and a whole grilled onion on the burger.