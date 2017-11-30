× Hundreds of Christmas trees stolen from 2 lots in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — This is not a story about the Grinch who stole Christmas.

It’s a story about a Grinch who stole Christmas trees. A lot of Christmas trees … along with the livelihoods of two best friends.

Pete Elliot and Scott Reidel have been best friends since high school. They both own Santa’s tree lot and Tree Land Christmas trees in Westminster.

Thursday morning, they were in for the surprise of their lives. “How could someone do this? You know we are selling Christmas trees to make families happy,” Said Scott Reidel.

Overnight, at both of their lots, over 700 Christmas trees were stolen. That’s 700 Christmas trees. It hit the partners hard. The trees that were not stolen were pushed over and their tops chopped off, making them worthless.

Westminster police say Reidel’s wife, a practicing dentist in Westminster, admitted to orchestrating the theft.

Instead of pulling teeth, says Reidel, she was pulling trees from the partners’ business.

Westminster police said they are pursuing this as a felony theft case, and will be talking to Reidel’s wife very soon, according to her husband.

Reidel and Elliot said they are just going to have to make the best of a very bad situation, and try to get fresh trees in as soon as possible.