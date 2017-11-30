× Holiday Flea Market

Get all of your holiday shopping done early at the Denver Flea, which returns to the Sports Castle on Broadway for it’s annual holiday edition from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3. The Flea offers the ultimate holiday shopping experience by bringing together more than 190 of Colorado’s top makers and small businesses, paired alongside local food trucks, bars serving Great Divide beer and craft cocktails, and plenty of festive cheer

Shoppers are invited to kick-off the Holiday Flea weekend on Friday, December 1 from 6-9 p.m. with an exclusive pre-Flea shopping party for $35 per person (ages 21+), which includes five signature cocktails or beers. The merriness continues on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $5 per person (tickets valid for both days). Children 12 and under are free. The first 250 people (21+) through the door on Saturday and Sunday will receive a free beer.

Flea attendees can shop a variety of local vendors such as Counter Couture, Dolan Geiman, Voormi, Shabby Alpaca, 14er Posters, be hippy, Adorn, Craft Boner, Moore Collection, TRI Vintage, Fish Kiss, Vortic Watches and more. A full list of vendors is available at www.denverflea.com/makers.

Holiday Flea sponsor partners include Great Divide Brewing Company, Corvus Coffee, The Real Dill, Flower Bombers, Lyft, Intrawest, Pernod Ricard, Friday Health Plans, Shinesty and Zeal Optics.

The Flea will offer five bars throughout the venue. The bartenders, from Denver’s top restaurants and bars, will be shaking up specialty cocktails wearing festive Shinesty holiday suits, and will also be serving a curated selection of Great Divide beers.