Gunman wearing clown mask confronts woman in Parker Michael’s store parking lot

PARKER, Colo. -- Parker police are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in the Michael's craft store parking lot on Twenty Mile road Tuesday night.

The victim shared her story in a Facebook post Wednesday night explaining that the gunman wore a clown mask and mumbled to her before she screamed and ran back inside the store.

FOX31 reached out to the victim for comment but did not hear back.

Parker police said the woman was leaving the store just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday when she spotted a man parked next to her vehicle.

"She walked up to her vehicle and as she opened up her door the suspect opened up his door and stepped out and pointed a gun at her," said Josh Hans, Parker Police.

The victim wrote on Facebook, "He looked up at me and had a mask on, kind of a joker/clown mask right when we made eye contact he opened his door and pulled a gun on me. He was saying something under the mask but I just started screaming as loud as I could and ran for my life back into the store."

Parker police only have a vague description of the suspect, a man in a dark sedan.

He's now wanted for felony menacing since he didn't make a clear demand to the woman. The victim viewed surveillance video from inside the Michael's store but could not identify anyone suspicious.

"We're really hoping that maybe there was someone in the area who saw something that was maybe shopping at Michael's right before that or shopping at a neighboring store because there wasn't any surveillance video of the parking lot either so that's what we're up against," said Hans.

Michael's has since hired a private security guard inside the store. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Parker police.