DENVER — Former Vice President Joe Biden was seen at Denver International Airport Thursday afternoon.

He had time to stop for a shoe shine.

Even former Vice Presidents need to get their shoes shined at the airport every now and then ;) @JoeBiden #peopleofden pic.twitter.com/Qb3Yoz82Ti — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) November 30, 2017

Biden is on his “American Promise” tour and is scheduled to speak at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver Saturday night.