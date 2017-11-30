Firefighters rescue 3 mastiffs from storm drain in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Three mastiffs were rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain on Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The dogs escaped their yard near South Zinnia Court and West Arlington Place and ran into a culvert, the sheriff’s office said.

“Dogs are funny and curious creatures who love exploring, especially when they’ve escaped their yard,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

“At least this furry group brought their friends along when they ran into a culvert nearby.”

Firefighters from West Metro Fire Rescue were able to get the dogs out.

“Whether you have four legs or two, we’ll be here if you need us,” the sheriff’s office said.