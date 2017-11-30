Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We were so excited to bounce around with DEFINE body & mind Boulder today. The owner Ally Romlin introduced us to the Bounce format she will be offering in January. The class uses trampolines in so many different ways. DEFINE will also offer Cycle, Barre and Yoga Hammock Classes. Try out all these formats free this Saturday Dec 2nd from 8:30am to 12:30pm. Register at Boulder.DefineBody.com. Also pay $99 for a Monthly Unlimited pass worth $250. You will also get 10% off all class packs. The studio opens in Boulder Dec 5th.