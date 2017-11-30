Converting backyard sheds and garages: An answer to Denver’s housing shortage?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Trenton Gamez is just one of several West Denver residents taking a closer look at their back yard garage wondering “could this be a second home?”

”The rent here has gone up so high it’s hard for a man and a wife to afford a one bedroom apartment,” Gamez said.

The idea of Accessory Dwelling Units or ADU’s have been around for years however only recently has Denver begun a serious push to get more homeowners interested.

Erik Soliván, The Director of Denver’s Housing Office — HOPE — says the goal is target homeowners in West Denver especially hard during a pilot program.

“Piloting this program in West Denver could lead to further expansion in the ADU program throughout the city,” Soliván said.

Already Denver has committed $400,000 to help jump start the program. Habitat for Humanity has also signed up to be a partner.

“It helps pay their first mortgage,” Councilman Paul Lopez said, explaining the benefits of doing this.

Lopez also says in addition to giving homeowners a second source of income, it allows people to stay in neighborhoods they grew up in and not be forced out due to rising rents.

“We want to figure out solutions, creative solutions to get people to stay in the neighborhood and not necessarily be pushed out,” Lopez said.

Of course there some critics - residents who don’t like the idea of lower income individuals living in their neighbor's backyard.

There is also an issue with contractors. Already Denver has a shortage and with high demand for large projects still taking place, it may be harder to find someone to do a smaller project like an ADU