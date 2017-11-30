Colorado lawmakers consider statewide bullying prevention education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – The Cherry Creek School District is still reeling from the suicide of a 10-year-old girl. Bullying led to the girl’s death, according to her parents. In wake of the tragedy, the FOX31 Problem Solvers have asked Colorado lawmakers what more should be done to make bullying prevention a priority.

Cyber bullying is reaching epidemic proportions and action is needed before more children take their lives, according to experts. In Colorado, there is nothing statewide that directly requires courses on bullying prevention even as suicide rates continue to climb.

“Instead of it leveling off or lessening -- it still seems to be growing,” said Republican state Senator Kevin Priola.

Priola is responsible for legislation that awards grant money to school districts to create bullying prevention programs. Part of the comprehensive education is aimed at teaching kids to speak up when someone is being bullied.

Just more than a dozen school districts in the entire state receive the grant money, including the Cherry Creek School District. FOX31 asked state officials on Thursday what’s being done to prevent bullying in districts without the prevention programs.

“All school districts are required to have a safe school plan,” explained Adam Collins with the Colorado Department of Education. “Within that safe school plan has to be a policy on bullying prevention and education.”

But the safe school requirements do not establish mandatory curriculum.

“We need to really do an in-depth analysis in reference to-- are the programs we currently have in place working,” Democratic state Representative Rhonda Fields said.

That analysis could result in a bullying prevention class within statewide curriculum every student would be required to take.

“I’m sure those discussions will happen among my colleagues and myself as the session starts in about a month and a half,” Priola explained.

School districts are required to report bullying and other issues to the state, but there’s no way to truly know if most of the cases are being reported. State officials said more than half of all 8th grade students in Colorado have reported bullying at least once in their academic careers.

