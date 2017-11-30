Bullying resources: How to talk to your kids and identify the signs

DENVER — As suicide rates continue to climb, experts say now is the time for parents to take a good look at how they are communicate with their children.

Recognizing the warning signs of bullying is key to prevent depression and suicide.

Every day an estimated 160,000 children in the U.S. stay home from school out of fear, according to Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, a Denver child psychologist who is an expert on bullying.

To identify bullying warning signs, Ziegler provided a some tips.

Parents should look for changes in children’s sleeping and eating patterns

Know when children’s friendships are lost or change in some way

Connect to children’s social media accounts and know the passwords

Ask: “What was the high and low of your day?”

“Every day all of us experience something that was a low of some sort,” Ziegler said.

Experts said children — not adults — are usually the ones who first sound the alarm on bullying.

That knowledge is highlighting the need for schools to focus more on educating kids to speak up.

Ziegler said cyberbullying has the greatest reach and often happens without anyone knowing. She warned many children will create secondary social media accounts parents are unaware of.

The bullying can sometimes lead to suicide.

“Suicide rates have doubled in the past decade,” Ziegler said. “We have a very serious problem.”

The website HelpGuide.org provides some tips on how to recognize warning signs of suicide.

Talking about suicide: Words about dying or self-harm

Withdrawing from others: Isolating themselves and a desire to want to be alone

Self-hatred: A person may feel worthless or ashamed and say things like “everyone would be better without me.”

Experts say if you see the warning signs in someone you love it’s a good idea to talk to them.

HelpGuide.org recommends saying things like “I have been feeling concerned about you lately” or “I wanted to check in with you because you haven’t seemed yourself lately.”

It’s important to listen to them, be sympathetic, and take them seriously.

If you, or anyone you know, is having suicidal thoughts you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

You can also text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.