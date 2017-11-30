Brooklyn’s Finest Pizza gets a Restaurant Report Card ‘A’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Every week FOX31 looks at health inspections at every restaurants.

Zoe Ma Ma

Denver Inspectors cited the LoDo location for nine critical health code violation in October. The critical mistakes included:

Workers touched trash can then didn’t wash hands

Employee touching food with bare hands

Cutting veggies without washing first

Soiled towel used to wipe counters

The restaurant sent the following comment in part:

“We quickly corrected the violations and a follow-up inspection the following week confirmed this. There is no doubt that there were problems identified by the inspection that we needed to correct and did correct … mother and I have worked hard and strive to provide high quality foods to our customers and our beloved community for many years.”

Zoe Ma Ma in Denver is at 1615 Wynkoop Street.

La Noria

The Denver restaurant and market scored 12 critical violations in October.

The violations included:

11 blocks of cheese tossed for being from an unapproved source

Pot of green chili was discarded for being held at the wrong temperature

Fly strips with multiple flies

Sanitizing solution measured zero

La Noria sent the following statement:

“…every single thing that came wrong on the day of the inspection has been corrected and approved by the health department. We provided information on product we buy from local providers and had them available for them such as beef ... and pork rinds. As far as temperatures, they were corrected at the time of inspection.”

La Noria is located at 1931 West Mississippi Avenue.

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

The “A” goes Brooklyn's for two perfect inspections in a row.

Owner Carlo Conti said, “When it comes to the kitchen I hire the best guys I can get my hands on. We take care of those people. They are just as proud of the product as I am the owner. They are just as proud seeing the customers coming in and being happy and knowing we are serving a safe product to the community.”

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza is at West 50th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard just north of I-70.

