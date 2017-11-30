Arvada man competing in ‘MEGASTAR’ competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA -- A musician from Arvada is competing in a digital talent competition that could land him a $1 million prize, as well as entertainment opportunities.

Paul Spaeth has been playing the piano since he was 3-years-old. His talent allowed him to become a finalist in the first couple rounds of 'Megastar', which is an app-based competition created in part by pop-star Usher.

"It’s most similar to American Idol because there are various acts, just not musicians," Spaeth said.

Spaeth's musical style is introspective, yet edgy. He's been able to advance in the competition the last few weeks, putting him in the top 10. The first round of the competition featured 1,000 contestants.

"It’s really kind of cool to be up against so many people from across the world," he said.

You can help Spaeth by voting for him daily. Just download the Megastar App for your iPhone or Android phone. Click here for the download link.

To learn more about Spaeth and the competition, select 'play' on the video above to watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.