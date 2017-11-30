4 water mains break in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Four water main breaks were reported on Thursday morning, with two impacting the morning commute, Denver Water said.

A 16-inch-diameter main broke at Sheridan Boulevard and West 17th Avenue in west Denver. One lane of traffic is open each way on Sheridan between 17th and 20th avenues.

Three residential customers will be without service during the repairs, which are expected to last throughout the day.

A 6-inch-diameter main broke at West 41st Avenue and Federal Boulevard in northwest Denver. Northbound Federal Boulevard is closed between 41st and 42nd avenues. Southbound traffic is open.

Two residences and two commercial buildings on Federal Boulevard will be without water service during the repairs, which are expected to last throughout the day.

Six-inch-diameter pipes also broke near 2336 Osceola St. and near 3935 W. Byron Place, about two blocks away, in the Sloan's Lake neighborhood. Neither break will impact the morning commute.

About a dozen customers will be without water as crews repair the breaks.

None of the breaks appears to be related, Denver Water said.

Breaks typically happen with fluctuations in the weather. Pipe age and material, soil type corrosion, water flow and other factors can also contribute to breaks.