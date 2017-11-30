4.4 magnitude east coast earthquake felt from New York to Washington

DOVER, Del. — An earthquake was felt up and down the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States Thursday, especially from New York and Washington.

The National Earthquake Information center in Golden, Colorado said the magnitude 4.4 quake was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Dover, Delaware at a depth of just over 4 miles. It happened at 4:47 p.m. ET.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

30 minutes later, a weaker earthquake hit near Salida, Colorado. The two events were not related to each other.