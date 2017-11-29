Woman severely burned after Frontier flight attendant accidentally spills hot tea on her leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Janine Linton said she suffered second-degree burns when a flight attendant spilled a cup of hot tea on her lap, and her attorney says Frontier Airlines is being unresponsive.

Janine Linton was on Frontier Airlines flight 423 from New York to Atlanta at the time of the alleged incident, according to WPIX.

“The flight attendant may have lost her balance or got distracted and the tea spilled on Janine," attorney Janai Jackson said.

Linton said once the hot water was spilled on her, she went to the bathroom and noticed something terribly wrong.

"The skin from my leg is starting to remove and the color is starting to change," she said.

A doctor on the flight helped until the plane landed.

Linton said she was taken by ambulance from the airport to a hospital in Atlanta. She was diagnosed with second-degree burns and is still undergoing treatment.

Jackson said Frontier Airlines has not followed up with Linton.

"She was severely burned on this plane and Frontier Airlines hasn’t done anything about," the lawyer said.

Frontier did not respond to a request for comment.