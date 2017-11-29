Wisconsin man leads police on 125 mph chase because he was late for work

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – A Wisconsin man is accused of leading police on a 125 mph chase and he reportedly told police he did it because he was late for work and thought he would lose his job.

The Sheboygan Press reports that Zachary Ryan Aschenbach, 25, was clocked at 100 to 125 mph at different spots in along Highway 43 near Sheboygan last week.

Our Newest Story (Late for work? That is the explanation man gave for 125 mph police chase) is being shared on – https://t.co/wp2jDvu46e pic.twitter.com/Ckb1CYceVf — Scott Caterer (@ONGazette) November 28, 2017

Officers say that a Sheboygan County sheriff’s patrol car reached 125 mph as Aschenbach pulled away.

Deputies lost him until they found 215 feet of skid marks leading onto an exit ramp along with the crashed car with keys in the ignition, police said.

The driver had fled the scene when officers arrived, but police eventually found Aschenbach and took him into custody.

It is unknown if Aschenbach was still has a job with his employer, according to Fox News.