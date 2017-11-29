The Importance of Oral Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delta Dental of Colorado is not just the state's leading dental benefits company; they are also a nonprofit with a mission to improve the oral health of the communities they serve. For the past several years, Delta Dental of Colorado has been actively promoting the message throughout Colorado that caring for your oral health is important because of the strong connection between oral and overall health. Watch the segment to hear a personal story about how maintaining oral health can save a life.

https://www.deltadentalco.com/wordofmouth.aspx