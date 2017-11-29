Suspect in standoff hospitalized for injuries from shootout with police days earlier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The suspect that caused an hours-long standoff in Aurora Tuesday night was still receiving treatment in the hospital Wednesday night.

Police arrested a suspect late Tuesday night who they said was wanted for shooting at Denver police police hours several days earlier. Police had not released the name of the suspect yet.

The arrest came at the end of a standoff that lasted more than six hours in the 9300 block of East 19th Avenue in Aurora.

It was a chaotic ordeal for the residents of the apartment complex.

The standoff ended just before 10 p.m. when a SWAT team broke down a door to the apartment and took the man into custody without incident.

A 1-year-old who was in the apartment with the suspect was located and was safe, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said the suspect was wanted in connection with firing shots at Denver police officers during a traffic stop in the area near South Raleigh Street and West Bayaud Avenue on Saturday night.

Aurora police Chief Nick Metz said the suspect was shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire but was able to get away.