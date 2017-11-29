‘South Park’ creators offering chance for you to become a character on show

DENVER – If you ever dreamed of standing next to Kyle, Kenny, Stan or Cartman in South Park – here’s your chance.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the Colorado-natives and creators of “South Park,” are offering viewers a chance to become a character on the hit show.

If you donate at least $10 to Next for Autism, you will automatically be entered for a chance to be flown to Los Angeles, visit the studio, and sit down with the show’s creators.

As part of the prize, their artist will design draw your character for the show and then you will head to their studio where you will record your voice for your character and become a townsperson.

Parker and Stone both grew up in Colorado and attended the University of Colorado Boulder. Parker showed off his state pride in the video wearing a vintage Broncos shirt and a CU hat.

Next for Autism is a nonprofit organization that runs programs to support people with autism and their families across the country.