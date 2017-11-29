× Recall Alert: Toys “R” Us Clay Craft Kits

Toys “R” Us has issued a recall for “totally me!” clay craft kits because the clay could contain mold.

Exposure to the mold could pose a health risk to people with “compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled kits were sold from January 2017 through October 2017 at Babies“R”Us and Toys“R”Us stores across the country.

Model number AD11244 is being recalled. You can find the model number on the bottom of the box.

No injures have been reported, but the company has received three reports of mold in the clay, according to the CPSC.

You can return the recalled kits to Babies“R”Us or Toys“R”Us for a store credit or full refund.