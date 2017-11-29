Reactions pour in to NBC’s firing of ‘Today’ co-host Matt Lauer

NEW YORK — NBC announced the firing of longtime “Today” co-host Matt Lauer on Wednesday morning amid accusations of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”
Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read a memo from NBC News chairman Andrew Lack at the top of Wednesday’s show on the firing of Lauer, 59, who had been on the show for two decades.
Reaction was swift from President Donald Trump on Twitter.
Comedian Andy Cohen responded to Trump’s tweet by calling him a “hypocrite.”
Last month, Corey Feldman was interviewed by Lauer on “Today” about the former child star’s goal to raise $10 million to make a movie that would out his alleged Hollywood abusers.
Rose McGowan, who accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, wrote on Twitter, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer.”
There was an outpouring for Ann Curry, who was fired from “Today” in 2012. Many viewers took out their anger for the firing on Lauer, sending the show plunging in the ratings.
There was other reaction across Twitter, including reporters saying they have been working on stories of several women coming forward to accuse Lauer of sexual harassment.