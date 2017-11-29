Reactions pour in to NBC’s firing of ‘Today’ co-host Matt Lauer

NEW YORK — NBC announced the firing of longtime “Today” co-host Matt Lauer on Wednesday morning amid accusations of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read a memo from NBC News chairman Andrew Lack at the top of Wednesday’s show on the firing of Lauer, 59, who had been on the show for two decades.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Reaction was swift from President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Comedian Andy Cohen responded to Trump’s tweet by calling him a “hypocrite.”

You are such a hypocrite it’s not even possible https://t.co/CrJnNvOoh8 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 29, 2017

Last month, Corey Feldman was interviewed by Lauer on “Today” about the former child star’s goal to raise $10 million to make a movie that would out his alleged Hollywood abusers.

HMMMMM INTERESTING…..THIS MIGHT EXPLAIN THE HOSTILE INTERVIEW WHILE I WAS TRYING 2 EXPOSE THE #TRUTH….EH MATT? NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation – The New York Times https://t.co/ZYQVSLR4U4 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 29, 2017

Rose McGowan, who accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, wrote on Twitter, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer.”

Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer. "Today Show" #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 29, 2017

There was an outpouring for Ann Curry, who was fired from “Today” in 2012. Many viewers took out their anger for the firing on Lauer, sending the show plunging in the ratings.

Matt Lauer Fired. I hope @AnnCurry is smiling this morning, just a bit. — I'm Hal David (@HALDROB) November 29, 2017

When Ann Curry finds out about Matt Lauer getting fired from the #TodayShow #IToldYouHeWasShady pic.twitter.com/HbsvfusRSa — VocalTurf 🤔 (@VocalTurf) November 29, 2017

This day is for you, Ann Curry. pic.twitter.com/7okVtGLvZl — Hillary W🎄rned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) November 29, 2017

Somewhere, Ann Curry just made her orange juice a mimosa https://t.co/YoNmo0tqfo — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 29, 2017

Somewhere, Ann Curry sips a mimosa and smiles. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 29, 2017

Somewhere Ann Curry is breaking out that bottle of champagne she had saved for a “special occasion” — Travis Gain❄️ (@tgain83) November 29, 2017

So Lauer is out at the Today Show. Hmmmm. Somewhere Ann Curry and Tamron Hall are somewhere doing this: pic.twitter.com/k3cZaMQRCA — Toya Gatewood (@ToyaGatewood) November 29, 2017

Somewhere Ann Curry walking into every single room like: pic.twitter.com/Uao54FV1UW — Charlie Fitzpatrick (@CharFitz83) November 29, 2017

There was other reaction across Twitter, including reporters saying they have been working on stories of several women coming forward to accuse Lauer of sexual harassment.

I, and other reporters , have been aware of several women who have come forward privately in the past few months …even before Weinstein. They weren’t willing to go public though…they were terrified of Matt. https://t.co/jR3VV1AWGt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 29, 2017

For the last two months, @EWagmeister and I have been reporting on a story about serious sexual harassment allegations against Lauer. There were multiple victims. https://t.co/jW2QEeDOqo — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) November 29, 2017

Reporters for the @NYTimes had been investigating Matt Lauer for several weeks. Here's my story — updating it every few minutes https://t.co/vZnRELwC2C — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer has been on my list for a while. It’s really too bad more Americans don’t come to my shows. I pretty much recite the list in every show. Haha. I told you, my memory is long, my friends. I’ve been around a long time… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 29, 2017

An SNL sketch where the reporters report on their own sexual misconduct and firings but they don't know it until live prompter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer lost his job.

Charlie Rose lost his job.

Mark Halperin lost his job.

Glenn Thrush lost his job.

Billy Bush lost his job.

Harvey Weinstein lost his job.

Kevin Spacey lost his job.

But in politics…

Conyers still in Congress.

Moore still running.

Trump still President. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) November 29, 2017