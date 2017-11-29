Rapids hire New Zealand’s Anthony Hudson as coach

DENVER — The Colorado Rapids have hired Anthony Hudson as their new coach.

Hudson comes to the Rapids after three seasons coaching New Zealand’s national team. This month, the All Whites went to a 2018 World Cup qualification playoff against Peru but fell, 2-0, on aggregate.

The 36-year-old Hudson, who is from Seattle, was 9-11-7 as the national team coach.

Colorado finished 9-19-6 this season, second-to-last in the Western Conference.

Hudson said he’s “impressed by the club’s culture, front office and vision for the future. I believe we share a philosophy, and now it’s just a matter of going out and getting the results that both this club and community deserve.”

The Rapids fired coach Pablo Mastroeni in August and assistant Steve Cooke served as interim coach.