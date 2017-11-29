Poll: Coloradans’ displeasure with President Trump on the rise

DENVER — Coloradans have grown more displeased with President Donald Trump in the past eight months, according to a poll released this week.

A poll conducted by Keating Research of Telluride found 64 percent of Colorado voters have an unfavorable opinion of the first-year president, up from 55 percent in a March poll by the same firm.

Of those who have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, 26 percent were Republicans, according to the survey. Seventy-five percent of unaffiliated voters had a negative impression of the president.

Three in five of all voters find the president is “dishonest and tells lies.”

Sixty-three percent of respondents said the country is going in the wrong direction compared to 33 percent who said it was going in the right direction.

In the March poll, only half the respondents said the country was going in the wrong direction and 41 percent said it was going in the right direction.

Democrat Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Colorado in 2016 by 4.9 percent. Barack Obama easily won the state in 2008 (by nearly 9 percent over John McCain) and 2012 (5.4 percent over Mitt Romney).

Texas Sen. Tex Cruz won Colorado during the Republican primary in 2016.

The survey also found Republican Sen. Cory Gardner was viewed favorably by 44 percent of respondents, up from 39 percent in March. Gardner is viewed unfavorably by 40 percent, up from 38 percent in March.

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet was viewed favorably by 57 percent of the respondents, up from 51 percent in March.

The survey was done from Nov. 9-13 using 500 telephone surveys (half landlines, half cellphones) among those who voted in 2014 or 2016.

It included 165 Republicans, 162 Democrats and 173 unaffiliated voters.

The margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percent.