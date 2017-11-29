Photos released by FBI of possible missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl debunked

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Photos released by the FBI on Wednesday morning that were believed to be of a missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl at the center of a statewide Amber Alert have been debunked.

On Wednesday, WCTI spoke with Jetta Long, a 23-year-old woman who said she is the person in the pictures.

Long said the girl in the picture is not Mariah Kay Woods, who has been missing since Sunday, but her daughter.

Long told the station that she is frustrated that the photos “may have gotten the hopes of the family up.”

Mariah has been missing since Sunday night when her mother put her to bed. Woods lives with her mother and her mother’s live-in boyfriend in Jacksonville, North Carolina.