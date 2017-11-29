Matt Lauer fired by NBC for alleged ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News after an employee filed a complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," the network announced Wednesday.

Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of the "Today" show, where Lauer has been an anchor for two decades.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, saying the company received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer.

Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint, it represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

"Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," Lack said.

The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose after the Washington Post published an article about women who said he groped them and walked around naked in front of them.