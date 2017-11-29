× Making Spirits Bright

On Saturday December 2nd, Denver’s finest will be coming out to light up the holiday season with a cocktail tasting featuring over 20 distillers from Colorado. The tasting includes complimentary tastes from the featured distillers from 6-9 p.m. and then the party will get even brighter as a live DJ turns up the music, bar opens and the private party continues! This exclusive tasting is limited, and so be sure to grab a friend, a ticket and some dancing shoes, because this is how we do the holidays in Denver. Ticket information at www.COMakingSpiritsBright.com .