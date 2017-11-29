× Loveland man recovering after shooting

A Loveland man is recovering after being shot Sunday night.

In a statement, Loveland police say officers responded to a man’s report that he had been shot around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police found the man in a vehicle in the 3700 block of Garfield Avenue.

Officers performed first aid until an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital.

The statement said a crime scene was discovered about two miles from where the man was found, but police have not said what was at that scene.

If you have any information about this case, call Detective Eric Lintz at 970-962-2225.