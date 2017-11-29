Horror-themed store opens in Fort Collins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS -- This time of year there are plenty of unique, local shops popping up around Colorado. Many of them sell items based around the Christmas season.

But in Fort Collins, one of the city's newest shops revolves around a different season.

"This is the Gorehound’s Playground," said Jeff Abbott, the store's owner. "We’re unique in that we strictly focus on horror".

That's right! Abbott's shop features all things horror (sci-fi as well)! From movies to collectibles to shirts and games, Gorehound's Playground has it all.

"It's really awesome in here!" Abbott said.

Gorehound's Playground is located at 1125 W Drake Rd in Fort Collins. You can visit its website by clicking here.

To learn more about this shop, select 'play' on the video above to watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series. If you have a story idea that's Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.