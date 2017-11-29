Fire department mergers to improve emergency response in south metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- As with any 911 call center, every second matters.

Soon, for Highlands Ranch residents, there could be more resources to turn those seconds into even greater life savers when there is an emergency.

If all goes as planned in 2018 -- the Cunningham Fire Protection District and South Metro Fire Rescue will unify to better serve the fast-growing Douglas County suburb.

Then in 2019 Littleton Fire Protection District and Highlands Ranch Metropolitan District will consolidate with South Metro.

The potential power of such a partnership played out in front of our eyes Wednesday.

As we were rolling on this story, the call went out about a fire in eastern Aurora.

South Metro quickly responded, showing the strength in numbers.

And even though this incident was in Aurora and not part of this equation, residents in Highlands Ranch can sleep better knowing greater teamwork could soon be around town.