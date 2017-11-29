FBI releases photos in search of 3-year-old North Carolina girl who vanished from her bed

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The FBI released images Wednesday morning from a Walmart in Morehead City, North Carolina, that might show a missing 3-year-old girl at the center of a statewide Amber Alert.

The FBI said a tip led law enforcement to obtain an image of an adult and child that was captured at about 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Walmart store.

“The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are attempting to determine whether the child depicted in this image is missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods,” according to a news release. “Therefore, we are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the adult and the child depicted in this image.”

Mariah Kay Woods has been missing since Sunday night when her mother put her to bed. Woods lives with her mother and her mother’s live-in boyfriend in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

In an interview with WCTI, Mariah’s biological father, Alex Woods, said he found out his daughter was missing when the Amber Alert was issued Monday morning.

Woods, who hasn’t seen Mariah or her two brothers since last year, said he isn’t convinced she was abducted.

“Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn’t cry, she didn’t scream?” Woods told WCTI.

“Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids, someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?”

Mariah is a white female, approximately 2-foot-9 and 30 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.