DENVER -- You may think childhood cancer is rare But everyday 43 children are diagnosed with the disease and 12 percent will not survive.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is trying to change that.

FOX31's Deborah Takahara brings us this special tribute to one St. Jude patient who lost his battle but is still making a difference.

